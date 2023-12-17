Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

