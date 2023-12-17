Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,331,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

DEO opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

