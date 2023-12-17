Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $30.46 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

