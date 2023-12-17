Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

