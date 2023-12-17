Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.