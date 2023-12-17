Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $926.79 and its 200-day moving average is $881.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

