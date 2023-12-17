Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
