Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,874,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,370,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.