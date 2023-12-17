Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 5.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

DHR opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

