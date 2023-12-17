Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

