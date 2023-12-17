Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

