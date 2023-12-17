PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Increased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

