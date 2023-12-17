Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

