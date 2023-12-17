iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

