iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,100. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

