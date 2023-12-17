MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,730. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

