Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.64. 3,204,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,100. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

