MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,803. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

