Games for a Living 24 Hour Volume Reaches $971,161.10 (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $57.73 million and approximately $971,161.10 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,947,209 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,463,947,209.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.04245568 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,009,401.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

