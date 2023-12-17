Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,883. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,339 shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $229,627.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,461,224 shares in the company, valued at $50,367,218.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 377,713 shares of company stock worth $4,063,933 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

