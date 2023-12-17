Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,883. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
