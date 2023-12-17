Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $92.38 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,714.69 or 0.99979927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011969 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09135866 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,636,211.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.