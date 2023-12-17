PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $148.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

