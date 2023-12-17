Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

