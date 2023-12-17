Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

