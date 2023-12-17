Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

