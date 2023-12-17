Marcum Wealth LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 612.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

