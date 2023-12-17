Marcum Wealth LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

TFC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

