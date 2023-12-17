Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

