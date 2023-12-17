Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJP opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $22.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
