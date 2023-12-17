MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,606.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,308.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

