C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

