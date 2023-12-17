D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $107.66.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
