Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

