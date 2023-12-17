Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Lifted by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

