Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $55.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

