Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

