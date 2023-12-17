Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $7.46 Million in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF makes up 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 5.08% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

