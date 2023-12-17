C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

ASML stock opened at $752.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $651.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.