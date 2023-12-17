C2C Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises 0.6% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

