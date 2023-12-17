D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HIG opened at $79.84 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

View Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.