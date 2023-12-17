D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

