D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 77,778 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 211,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Celestica Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $29.48 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

