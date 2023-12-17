Sabal Trust CO Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

