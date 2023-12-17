D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,754,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

