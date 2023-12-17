Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $4,226,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

DRI stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

