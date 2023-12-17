Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 84.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $102.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $105.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

