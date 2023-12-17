Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 5,857 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $190.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.