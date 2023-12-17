Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 472.9% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

