First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Shares of FSLR opened at $168.67 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

