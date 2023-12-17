Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,181 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $10,512,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $185.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

